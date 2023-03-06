Juffureh slavery museum opens new exhibit

Press release

The exhibit “From These Shores” is now online with the Juffureh Slavery Museum having an in-person.

The exhibit opened Sunday, March 5 at the museum in Juffureh, North Bank Region celebrates the accomplishments of known and lesser-known Africans in the diaspora across time and geography.

The depictions are equally as diverse. The images include photographs and paintings created just for the exhibit.

From black and white photos to colorful acrylics and air brush portraits, the images also reflect the diversity of the various artists.

The celebrated range from modern day Moderna vaccine co-developer Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett of the United States to liberator Benkos Biohó of 16th century Colombia. The artists range from photographer Lawrence E Kerr of Toronto to airbrush artist Chris Meiselman, who was born in the Philippines and is currently incarcerated in the United States.

The Port of Harlem Gambian Education Partnership (POHGEP) created and donated the exhibit with the funds bequeathed by POHGEP board member Kevin Turner, Esquire. Port Of Harlem magazine, an inclusive, diverse, panAfrican magazine’s is POHGEP’s chief business sponsor.

“The panels will valorise the museum. It adds a logical optimistic twist to the horrendous event that the Trans-Atlantic slave trade was,” says Hassoum Ceesay, director general, National Centre for Arts and Culture.

POHGEP president Wayne Young said: “Tourism is a major source of revenue for The Gambia and we are ecstatic to lend another hand toward working with Ceesay by creating another educational and cultural enhancement to the Juffureh Museum.”

POHGEP earlier donated the permanent exhibit, “West Africans in Early America,” which features Senegambian Americans such as Phyliss Wheatly and Ayuba Suleiman Diallo.

Timbooktoo bookshop in Bakau, as well Mansa Kunda restaurant in Takoma Park, Maryland USA will also display one of the twelve panels.

“The panel will help enhance the authentic Gambian experience our atmosphere provides our diners,” says Hatib Joof, owner of Mansa Musa.

The name of the American restaurant Mansa Kunda translates into House of the King in Mandinka, one of the eight principal languages spoken in The Gambia, on Africa’s Smiling Coast. The exhibit celebrates the nation’s language diversity by naming the exhibit in all eight languages. In Mandinka it’s called “Kabo Nying Fankas” and on one panel the exhibit’s name is written in the N’Ko script, which is used to write in the Manding languages of which Mandinka is one of them.