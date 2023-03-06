NCCE starts voter education ahead of LG elections

By Olimatou Coker

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) has commenced an intensive civic and voter education campaign ahead of next month’s local council elections.

Addressing a meeting in Kanopeh, Wuli East, the NCCE senior program officer Ansuman Cessay said the main objective of the sensitisation campaign is to enhance political consciousness, promote tolerance and increase public awareness about civic rights and duties in a democracy. He said during the week-long sensitisation program, voters will also be enlightened on the roles of local governments with the hope of increasing voter turnout.

“The campaign will focus on the principles of democracy, importance of voting and holding elections, political rights, importance of councils and the role/functions of councillors and chairpersons/mayors,” he said.

He added that important information such as qualification for membership of local councils, important dates in the electoral calendar, campaign ethics, code of conduct for election and political tolerance will also be discussed.

Ceesay said the activity is part of several outreach interventions the NCCE will be doing ahead of the council elections and it cover forty communities in CRR and URR.

The participants at the meeting commended the NCCE for the initiative and its timeliness.