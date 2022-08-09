29.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
type here...
Sports

KABA BAJO IS NEW WAFU PRESIDENT

81
- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation president Lamin Kaba Bajo has been elected president of the West African Football Union Zone A.
Mr Bajo got the new job unopposed at elections held in Arusha, Tanzania where a Caf executive meeting is also being held. He was the sole candidate going into the elections.
The Wafu Zone A comprises Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde Guinea Conakry Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, The Gambia and Mauritania. He is the first Gambian to be elected Wafu President.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChoose your group, or your group will choose you
Next articleUSB rules KM
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

Red Scorpions are women’s league champions

Red Scorpions Football Club are the domestic women's first division league champions. The Jeshwang-based outfit defeated City Girls 1-0 yesterday to be mathematically certain...

MoYS laud Gambia’s ascendency to Wafu presidency

GFF MEMBERS CALLED TO SUBMIT NAMES OF CONGRESS DELEGATES BY MONDAY

Choose your group, or your group will choose you

The president has no authority to decide his own salary

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions