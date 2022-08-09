KABA BAJO IS NEW WAFU PRESIDENT

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation president Lamin Kaba Bajo has been elected president of the West African Football Union Zone A.

Mr Bajo got the new job unopposed at elections held in Arusha, Tanzania where a Caf executive meeting is also being held. He was the sole candidate going into the elections.

The Wafu Zone A comprises Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde Guinea Conakry Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, The Gambia and Mauritania. He is the first Gambian to be elected Wafu President.