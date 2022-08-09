29.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Sports

USB rules KM

52
Universal Sporting Boys are champions of the Kanifing regional third division league following their narrow 1-0 defeat of Bakau Komani at the Independence Stadium on Sunday.
USB, as they’re fondly called, will now represent Kanifing in the Greater Banjul triangular playoff with champions from West Coast and Banjul for a solitary place in the national second division league.
Watched by supporters from both sides of the current GFF rival political divide, the 2nd Vice President of The Gambia Football Federation Mr. Ebou Faye deputised for the GFF boss in handing over the giant trophy to the winners.
Aside from the one place in the Greater Banjul, two teams will qualify through the four provincial regional routes as part of the drive to increase the participation of teams in the national league.
GFF media

Join The Conversation

