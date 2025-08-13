Kandeh addresses African political parties’ forum in Accra

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Mamma Kandeh, leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), yesterday served as panelist at a high-level African forum on electoral systems in Accra, Ghana.

Kandeh is in Ghana for a two-day high level political parties meeting organised by the Africa Governance Centre, in partnership with the Government of Ghana under the distinguished leadership of John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana. The GDC was invited to participate in the African Political Parties Summit 2025 under the theme “From Politics to Prosperity”.

The summit brought together more than 135 political parties from different continents with government representatives around the globe.

The GDC party leader is chosen as one of the speakers at the summit.

Kandeh has also been selected as part of the steering committee to run affairs of the body in meeting their future goals.

The GDC leader has been active in shaping discussions on election credibility, democratic principles, and political strategy, especially in the context of The Gambia’s evolving political landscape. His participation in Ghana’s forum underscores his emphasis on transparent, fair electoral processes and the importance of reforming electoral systems to enhance democracy.