Man arraigned for prohibition of domestic violence

By Amadou Jadama

One Kemo Ceesay from Farato was arraigned in court in Brikama yesterday accused of assaulting a woman, Sona Fatty, with a bicycle locker on her head and body.

The accused is charged with a single count of prohibition of domestic violence which he denied.

According to police prosecutor Inspector Fadera, the alleged incident happened on July 22 at Farato, when the accused was engaged in domestic violence with Sona Fatty and assaulted her with a bicycle locker on her head and body, causing her injury.

The prosecutor then sought an adjournment to enable him to call their witnesses but did not oppose bail to the accused person.

Accordingly, the court under Magistrate Fofana, granted the accused bail in the sum of D60,000. The case is adjourned to 21 August.