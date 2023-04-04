Lamin tailoring association extends support to members

By Amadou Jadama

The Lamin Tailoring Association, a non-profit association, has donated food items, sewing machines and physical cash worth over D425,000 to its members.

The materials donated include 19 sewing machines, 15 bags of sugar, 15 bags of onion, 15 bags of potato, 15 gags of cooking oil, 15 buckets of mayonnaise and D15,000 cash to six people.

Presenting the items, Yusupha Gomez, father of the association said the items and food were purchased from a loan the association took from Reliance Financial Services to support its members. He said the loan should be refunded within a period of six months.

“This is a testament that the association is growing from strength to strength,” he said.

Gomez disclosed that the association has over the years trained scores of young people in Lamin with specific focus on school dropouts.

“Most of them have now opened their own tailoring workshop,” he said.

Moody Jonga, the association spokesperson described the donation as timely, adding that the formation of the association has yielded tangible results worth emulating. He advised his fellow tailors to value and respect their work to be able to excel in the business.

For his part, Alhagi Gaye, Reliance Financial Services Branch Manager said his bank will continue to support the association because they are well organised.