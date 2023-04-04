WHIPSO donates food stuff to needy

By Olimatou Coker

As part of their annual contribution to support Muslims during the month of Ramadan, WHIPSO Gambia a charity, Thursday donated 250 food packages to needy Muslims in Sukuta and its surrounding area.

Muhammed Nyang, the CEO of WHIPSO Gambia said the charity has earmarked 600 food packages to be distributed across the country, adding that they could even reach out to more families depending on the donors.

He said the first phase will focus on Gunjur, Faraba, Soma, Basse and Niumi.

“The intention is to support our Muslim brothers and sisters in this month of Ramadan. It makes us proud to contribute to the livelihood of people especially during this month of Ramadan. Apart from the food distributions we also donate boreholes to communities in need of water,” he said,

He said the charity has for the past two years donated 10 boreholes in different parts of the country.

“We also started a project at the Sukuta horticultural garden which has boosted the water capacity there. In the areas of education, we have signed an MoU with MoBSE aimed at helping to improve the sector and we are yearning for more partnerships with the government especially in the areas of health,” he said.

Adama Drammeh, a beneficiary, thanked WHIPSO for their timely intervention while urging them to continue the support.