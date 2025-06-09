Let us not allow the real essence of Eid-ul Adha be lost upon us

- Advertisement -

On Friday and Saturday, Muslims in The Gambia joined their fellow two billion brothers and sisters-in-faith to observe Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice better known as Tobaski or Tabaski in our Senegambia region. It is one of the most revered and joyous celebrations in the Islamic lunar calendar. This significant event honours the unwavering faith and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail (AS), as commanded by Allah. The narrative is a powerful reminder of the importance of submission, devotion, and compassion in Islam.

The story of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail is a timeless testament to faith and obedience. According to our Islamic tradition, Ibrahim’s dream, interpreted as a divine command, instructed him to sacrifice Ismail. Without hesitation, Ibrahim shared the command with his son, who responded with remarkable piety, demonstrating his trust in Allah’s plan. As Ibrahim prepared to fulfill the command, Allah intervened, providing a ram to sacrifice in Ismail’s place. This event marks the foundation of Eid al-Adha, a celebration that embodies the values of sacrifice, generosity, and empathy.

A defining aspect of Eid al-Adha is the ritual of Qurbani, where Muslims sacrifice a livestock animal, such as a sheep, goat, cow, or camel, following specific guidelines. The meat is divided into three equal parts: one-third for the family, one-third for friends and relatives, and one-third for the poor and needy including people of other faiths or no faith. This distribution ensures that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can partake in the blessings of Eid al-Adha. The Qurbani ritual serves as a reminder of the importance of charity and compassion in Islam.

However, what we witnessed this year is that many Muslims with limited means were unable to fulfill this religious duty, owing to the extortive cost of livestock, especially rams. With an average sized ram costing about D25,000 many were priced out. Livestock dealers said the high exchange rate for the CFA franc which they needed to import the rams from Senegal and beyond was the reason. This may be true but it was regrettably exacerbated by profiteering by the dealers. Eid al-Adha holds immense spiritual value for Muslims, as it reinforces the values of submission, gratitude, and generosity. The celebration is an opportunity for Muslims to reflect on their faith, renew their commitment to Allah, and engage in acts of worship, such as prayer, supplication, and Qur’an recitation. Eid al-Adha is a symbol of unity and solidarity among Muslims worldwide.

It is this spirit of brotherhood and generosity that should encourage Muslims during Eid-al-Adha to go the extra miles to help their fellow Muslims by selling livestock, clothing, foods and even commuter transport fares at fair prices thereby easing burdens on financially-challenged families and individuals. It is edifying to see an individual like the socialite Sainabou Mbye bring scores of fairly fattened sheep and selling them to Muslims thousands of dalasis cheaper than the dealers. Not only that, she sewed dozens of beautiful dresses and gave them away to the needy. Whatever her motivations, she helped put a smile on the faces of hundreds of Muslims and families in The Gambia. And for this we pray that Allah richly rewards her. And we hope at the next eid, her actions will inspire other young people with the means and the wherewithal to help our brother and sister Muslims.

In this regard, we salute Gambians like Alagie Conteh of Dabanani Electrical Company, Momodou Turo Darboe of Vision Development Foundation, Abubakary Jawara of GACH Global, Africell Telecommunications Company and all those hundreds of individuals and corporations who have for decades and decades opened their wallets and their stores to provide much needed succour to Gambians during these festivities and at other times. Indeed Eid al-Adha serves as a powerful reminder of the shared humanity that binds us all, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries. By embracing the spirit of Eid al-Adha, we can foster a more compassionate and inclusive world, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.