LIE BOJANG LOOKS AHEAD TO U-20 WOLRD CUP AFTER CUP LOSS TO SENEGAL

Shortly after losing to Senegal in the final of the African Under-20 championship Saturday young Scorpions coach Abdoulie Bojang called on Gambians to look forward now and rally behind his team as it prepares for Fifa U-20 World Cup in Indonesia in May.

Addressing a media conference in Cairo after securing The Gambia’s first silver medal in this championship, Bojang said his team did very well but has even more higher ambition coming in the next few months. ”The last Afcon we took bronze and we took silver in this one, so to maintain the team, let’s all be behind the team giving them moral and financial support and we in turn will assure them that we will keep on doing better and one day our time will come,” Bojang said.

“My team put up a respectable performance but conceded goals that we shouldn’t have. It was difficult, we did some tactical changes but Senegal were organised in defence so we couldn’t penetrate. We tried set-pieces but again we couldn’t score and were unable to click in midfield. There were fewer forward runs and forward passes, as well as a gap between the midfield and the strikers,” he said.

The team will return to Banjul on Tuesday on Turkish Airlines and the GFF has organised an official welcome procession for them.

It will start at the airport to Westfield and then to the Traffic Lights at Kairaba Avenue and finally terminating at Football House.