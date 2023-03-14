Nigeria to assist Gambia explore oil resources

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), is to assist Gambia explore and evaluate potential oil resources in the country.

Group chief executive officer, GCEO, of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, confirmed that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the Gambian National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), in that regard.

Kyari also stated that the MoU was a significant step towards further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The GCEO, added that, the exploration activities will include geological and geophysical studies, as well as seismic data acquisition and analysis, further adding that the NNPCL will also work with the GNPC to identify potential exploration blocks and carry out drilling activities in the country.

According to Kyari, the MoU will provide unique opportunities for the two countries to collaborate in the oil and gas sector. The signing of the MoU falls under efforts by Nigeria and the NNPCL to maximize oil production locally and across the region.