lmpact of Covid-19

- Advertisement -

By Rachel Ogoh

Who would have believed

The world could be crushed by economic crisis

Humble families to cut their coats to their sizes

- Advertisement -

Who would have believed

Countries will go on the streets in kvetches

As nations bow on their knees

Who would have believed

Global traverse will grind to halt

And handshakes imperil threat

Who would have believed

Dark moments could visit us

So we could clearly know our status

Who would have believed

We could endure temporary tribulations

From living big to belligerent situations

But as every age has its own challenges

The world must respond to the demands of this age

To overcome being sunk by frustrations

Only with genuine sweat of meekness

We must rise to the course of our tsuris

The world must bow to God’s ascendancy