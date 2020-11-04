lmpact of Covid-19

By Rachel Ogoh
Who would have believed
The world could be crushed by economic crisis
Humble families to cut their coats to their sizes
Who would have believed
Countries will go on the streets in kvetches
As nations bow on their knees
Who would have believed
Global traverse will grind to halt
And handshakes imperil threat
Who would have believed
Dark moments could visit us
So we could clearly know our status
Who would have believed
We could endure temporary tribulations
From living big to belligerent situations
But as every age has its own challenges
The world must respond to the demands of this age
To overcome being sunk by frustrations
Only with genuine sweat of meekness
We must rise to the course of our tsuris
The world must bow to God’s ascendancy