Wednesday, November 4, 2020
POEM

lmpact of Covid-19

5
Rachel Ogoh
By Rachel Ogoh

Who would have believed
The world could be crushed by economic crisis
Humble families to cut their coats to their sizes

Who would have believed
Countries will go on the streets in kvetches
As nations bow on their knees

Who would have believed
Global traverse will grind to halt
And handshakes imperil threat

Who would have believed
Dark moments could visit us
So we could clearly know our status

Who would have believed
We could endure temporary tribulations
From living big to belligerent situations

But as every age has its own challenges
The world must respond to the demands of this age
To overcome being sunk by frustrations

Only with genuine sweat of meekness
We must rise to the course of our tsuris
The world must bow to God’s ascendancy

