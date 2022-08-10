LRR governor hails World Bank, government for the Nafa project

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Seedy Lamin Bah, the Governor of Lower River Region, has hailed the World Bank and the Government of the Gambia for reaching out to the extreme poor households in his and other regions.

Bah made these remarks recently in an interview with the press during the Nafa cash transfer in LRR.

He stated that the Gambia government and the World Bank are doing this to alleviate poverty and help improve living standards.

“This is the first time I hear such programmes that run almost across the country for a long duration and good job to World Bank and the government. I want the programme to be extended to every household so that my people can help themselves.”

He explained that his role is to facilitate government policies and programmes, adding there are so many awesome ongoing projects in his region ranging from agriculture, education, health and more.

“In tackling food insecurity, the Ministry of Agriculture is in collaboration with Roots Project which is impacting on the society. We also welcome the Nafa programme because it gives it more weight.”

Bah emphasized that the World Bank has a corporate social responsibility as a body to alleviate poverty in the world and they owe it to the Gambia.

Fatou Dibba, a beneficiary and resident of Kiang Kolior, expressed joy, saying “we are very much impressed about the World Bank and the Gambia government for coming to our aid. This came by dream and we are grateful and looking forward to more supports.”

Speaking on the importance of the cash, she said it will help her children while save some to start up her own business in order to prepare herself with future difficulties.

Fatou Fatty, also a beneficiary, said they are overwhelmed with the great support. “We have nothing to pay back but we will continue praying for the donors’ continuous success in their goals.”