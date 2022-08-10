GPF nationwide tree planting exercise ends

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Police Force, through its Press and Public Relations Unit, recently completed a nationwide tree planting exercise. The initiative, supported by the Department of Forestry, National Environment Agency and other local partners was geared towards mitigating the devastating effects of Climate change.

The initiative kick started at Fatoto PIU base in URR where dozens of Climate resilient trees were planted.

Speaking during the exercise in Fatoto, URR Governor, Hon. Samba Bah hailed proactive policing system under the leadership of IGP Abdoulie Sanyang, noting that under Mr. Sanyang’s leadership the GPF continues to champion life changing initiatives like this one.

” I’m honored and proud to be associated with this noble cause, today’s ceremony is a clear indication that the GPF is not only involved in saving lives and properties but equally the livelihoods of the people.

These trees to be planted here will benefit not only the police but the Gambia in general. I encourage other departments of the government to emulate the police in restoring our environment as enshrined in the famous Banjul Declaration “Gov. Bah said.

Other speakers at the Fatoto PIU includes Police Chief of Operations in URR, Chief Superintendent Yerro Mballow, Regional Forest Officer in URR, Mr. Bajo, Sheikh Alkinky Sanyang of NEA and Inspector Alieu Jamanka, deputy police Spokesman, who is spearheading the exercise.

From Fatoto, 21 trees of different species were planted at the Basse police lines, Bakadagi police station, all in URR.

In the CRR, Bansang Police Station befitted with 12 trees of different species, Fulabantang Police Station also got 10 plants.

At Farafenni in the NBR, various speakers extol the IGP for the laudable initiative, others called it ‘ Heavenly and Brilliant Idea. Dozens of edible and wild trees were planted around the premises of Farafenni Police Station, where Officer Commanding, DSP Osman Sowe assured of 100 percent survival rate for the planted trees, he thanked the Police High Command for coming up with this great initiative, which he assured will not go in vain. Other police stations that benefitted from the exercise includes; Kuntaya Police Station, Njaba Kunda and Ndungu Kebbeh all in NBR.

Plans are underway to extend the initiative to other regions of the country.