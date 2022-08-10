YOBAAL Gambia’s first creative e-commerce platform launched

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Gambia’s first creative e-commerce website yobaal.com has recently been launched.

The official launching of the site was held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Kololi Friday.

The event was attended by the GCCI chief executive officer Sarata Conateh as the chief guest of the launching, director general of the National Centre for Arts and Culture Hassoum Ceesay, the Coordinator of the Youth Empowerment Project Fatou Mbenga-Jallow, top musician Jizzle and other key officials and celebrities in the creative and fashion industry.

Developed by Ace Communications Executive, founded by former minister of Information and Communication Fatim Badjie, YOBAAL (a Wolof word for Gift or souvenir) is an online shopping website that creates access and opportunities for the creative industry to sell their products and services to buyers within and around the world.

Speaking at the launching, ACE Communications CEO Fatim Badjie, said ACE is proud to expand its offer of digital services with the launch of yet another exciting service that will flourish the creative industry and produce sustainable revenue streams for different stakeholders.

YOBAAL features creative products in fashion and design, fashion accessories, arts and handicrafts, heritage and culture, music, performing arts, and local literature and books.

CEO Badjie explained that with the launch of YOBAAL, buyers anywhere can easily shop their items in The Gambia with easy access and online payments through master or visa cards and their items will be delivered in the shortest possible time.

“This is a life line for our dedicated stakeholders in the creative industry and I want to call on the government to give it all the necessary support. The creative industry is the cream of tourism and if it is built with serious strategies towards digital innovation, it can spur rapid economic growth, employment and infrastructural development.” Ms. Badjie said.

The ACE boss disclosed that YOBAAL with the support from the European Union EU screened and registered several businesses primarily featuring and promoting thirty (30) creative businesses for a startm while calling on other creative businesses to join the initiative.

CEO Sarata Conateh of the GCCI who described YOBAAL as a major milestone for the creative industry of The Gambia, called on entrepreneurs to take the opportunity with seriousness and use it to advance their respective businesses.

She reiterated GCCI’s commitment to support the initiative which according to her is in line with their newly launched project to support handicrafts and traditional sports.

NCAC director general Hassoum Ceesay hailed ACE Communications for coming up with YOBAAL, saying it is a gift to the Gambian cultural and creative industry.

Mr. Ceesay, reminded the stakeholders that YOBAAL has imposed new but welcoming challenges to the industry stakeholders to improve on quality in order to meet standards.

Fatou Mbenga Jallow of YEP also made similar remarks, while stating YEP’s readiness to partner ACE in its quest to support local businesses.