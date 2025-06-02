Mai Fatty’s statement at the inauguration of NPP’s bureau

- Advertisement -

Today, we stand not just in Bundung, but at the crossroads of destiny. We gather not merely to open a building, but to open a new chapter in the great story of our beloved Gambia!

When I look around this magnificent gathering, I see the rainbow coalition that is our Alliance. I see NRP delegates standing shoulder to shoulder with NPP members. I see PPP veterans embracing GMC youth. I see GPDP leaders sharing vision with our other alliance partners.

You know, my fellow Gambians, politics is like a Gambian family gathering – we may argue about who makes the best domoda, but when it comes time to sharing the meal, we all sit at the same table!

- Advertisement -

Eight years ago, President Barrow declared with prophetic vision: “We shall build a new Gambia where every citizen, regardless of tribe, religion or political affiliation, will have equal opportunities to succeed.” And just last year, he reminded us: “Our democracy is not just about elections; it’s about building institutions that will outlive us all.”

Today, in this beautiful headquarters, we see those words transformed into concrete reality. President Barrow has built not just a political movement, but a legacy that will echo through generations of Gambian history.

This building stands as more than bricks and mortar. It stands as a testament to what we can achieve when we unite. It stands as proof that the Alliance is not just a political convenience, but a covenant between parties who share a vision for our nation’s greatness.

- Advertisement -

President Barrow has shown us that true leadership transcends partisan politics. As he so powerfully stated: “A leader’s greatest achievement is not what he accomplishes for himself, but what he enables others to achieve for their nation.” This headquarters stands as testament to that philosophy.

And when President Barrow said, “The foundation we lay today must be so strong that future generations will build upon it, not tear it down,” he was not just speaking about infrastructure – he was speaking about the institutional legacy that will define The Gambia for decades to come.

The great Nelson Mandela once declared: “There is no passion to be found playing small – in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” Today, our Alliance refuses to play small. We refuse to settle for anything less than The Gambia’s full potential.

But as President Barrow reminded us in his stirring address last year: “Unity is not a destination; it is a journey that requires constant commitment, constant renewal, and constant faith in each other.” Our Alliance embodies this eternal commitment.

But unity, my brothers and sisters, is not uniformity.

As president Barrow wisely observed: “Our diversity is our strength, but our unity is our power.”

The baobab tree stands strong not because all its branches are identical, but because they all draw from the same deep roots. Our Alliance partners may have different histories, different strengths, but we share the same roots – love for The Gambia and commitment to her people.

When NRP brings their grassroots wisdom, when PPP contributes their historical experience, when GMC offers their youthful dynamism, when GPDP adds their captivating euphemism– that is when the Alliance magic happens!

I have traveled from Banjul to Basse, from Farafenni to Kartong, and everywhere I hear the same message: “The Alliance must continue!”

President Barrow has repeatedly emphasised: “We are not just building for today; we are building for the next fifty years.” This headquarters represents that long-term vision – a command centre for sustainable development that will outlive any single administration.

President Barrow has often said, “Development is not about politics; it’s about improving lives.” This headquarters is not just NPP’s home – it is the nerve centre of an Alliance committed to transforming every corner of our nation.

From here, we will coordinate the completion of the Senegambia Bridge’s twin span. From here, we will oversee the expansion of our ports that will make our Nation the gateway to West Africa. From here, we will ensure that the fiber optic cables reaching every district translate into digital opportunities for every Gambian.

But infrastructure alone does not build a nation – people do! And our Alliance represents the best of our people. As president Barrow has said: “When political parties work together, the people win. When political parties fight each other, the people suffer.” We have chosen the path where the people win.

Martin Luther King Jr taught us that “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” President Barrow has stood firm through every challenge, every controversy, every test of leadership.

Our Alliance was born not in comfort, but in the crucible of democratic transformation, and here we are, stronger than ever, because we understood what President Barrow meant when he declared: “Political maturity is measured not by how well you can fight your opponents, but by how well you can work with your partners.”

The principles of servant leadership that President Barrow embodies must become the DNA of our movement – principles that transcend any individual but must be carried forward by those who have learned them, lived them, and proven their commitment to them.

Today, The Gambia is experiencing a renaissance. Our democracy is the envy of the region. Our economy is among the fastest-growing in West Africa. Our youth are creating tech solutions that compete globally. Our women are breaking barriers in every sector.

This is President Barrow’s legacy – a legacy so profound, so transformational, that it will require leaders of extraordinary dedication to preserve and build upon it. As he himself has said: “Legacy is not what you leave behind; it’s what you build so strong that it continues to grow even after you’re gone.”

The institutions he has built, the partnerships he has forged, the democratic culture he has nurtured – these must remain strong under future leadership, guided by the same principles of inclusivity and progress.

From this headquarters, we will launch initiatives that will astound Africa. We will establish the West African Centre for Democratic Excellence. We will create the Gambian Innovation Hub that will attract investment from Silicon Valley to Shanghai. We will build the educational partnerships that will make our children the most globally competitive in the region.

Fellow Gambians, leadership is not inherited; it is earned through service, proven through trials, and validated through results. President Barrow has set a standard of leadership that will be nearly impossible to surpass – but it must be sustained by those who understand its depth and value.

As I stand here representing our Alliance partners, I see a future where The Gambia leads not just by example, but by action. But I also recognise the enormous responsibility that comes with stewarding President Barrow’s transformational work. Winston Churchill once said: “The price of greatness is responsibility.”

Those of us who have been shaped by this movement understand that responsibility intimately. We understand that preserving this legacy requires more than good intentions – it requires proven commitment, tested resilience, and unwavering dedication to the Alliance principles that have brought us this far.

Malcolm X reminded us that “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” President Barrow has prepared us for tomorrow through the institutions he has built, the partnerships he has forged, and the unity he has achieved.

Our Alliance has deep roots – roots in the soil of Gambian democracy, watered by President Barrow’s visionary leadership, and strengthened by our shared commitment to preserving his legacy for those who will come after us.

President Barrow has given us the foundation of a lifetime. Now we must build upon it with the same wisdom, the same integrity, the same commitment to unity that he has shown. He has planted seeds that will bloom for generations. Now those seeds must be tended by gardeners who understand their value.

As he has said: “The true test of leadership is not whether you can win power, but whether you can use power to make your people’s lives better.” This philosophy must guide all future leadership within our Alliance.

The continuity of this vision requires leaders who have not just observed these principles, but have lived them, championed them, and demonstrated their capacity to uphold them.

I stand before you today not just as a representative of Alliance partners, but as a faithful steward of President Barrow’s transformational vision. I pledge to you that as long as there is breath in my body, his legacy will endure. As long as there is strength in my spirit, the Alliance he built will prevail. As long as there is hope in my heart, The Gambia will continue to rise under the leadership principles he has established.

From this headquarters, we promise you:

. Every child will have access to quality education

. Every family will have reliable healthcare

. Every community will have clean water and electricity

. Every young person will have opportunities to succeed

. Every woman will have the freedom to lead

. Every elder will have security in their twilight years

This is not just campaign rhetoric – this is the Alliance covenant with the Gambian people!

President Barrow, you have honoured us by building this magnificent headquarters, but more importantly, you have honoured The Gambia by building a legacy that will echo through the ages. The real headquarters of our Alliance is not in any building – it is in the hearts of every Gambian who believes in the principles you have established: unity over division, progress over stagnation, hope over fear.

As we cut the ribbon on this building today, let us also pledge to cut the ribbon on the continuation of your transformational work. A legacy that demands not just any stewardship, but the most faithful stewardship – by those who have proven their commitment, demonstrated their capability, and earned the trust to safeguard what you have built.

The foundations you have laid, Mr President, are unshakeable. They deserve guardians who understand their value and have the strength and experience to protect and expand them for future generations.

John F Kennedy’s wisdom rings true today: “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” Today, we ask not what President Barrow’s legacy can do for us, but what we can do to preserve and build upon that legacy.

The Gambia has chosen democracy – we are its guardians!

The Gambia has chosen unity – we are its architects! The Gambia has chosen progress – we are its engineers! The Gambia has chosen greatness – and we, the Alliance, are its instruments!