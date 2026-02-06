Man gets 12 years for drug trafficking

By Amadou Jadama
The Brikama magistrates’ court presided over by Principal Magistrate Anna O Mendy yesterday sentenced one Amadou Jawara to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking.
The court found him guilty of possessing 3kg, 500g of cannabis sativa, a prohibited drug, with intent to traffic.
Jawara was convicted of possessing prohibited drugs for trafficking, a serious offense under Gambian law.
He received a 10-year prison term and a fine of D1 million, with an additional 2-year prison term if the fine isn’t paid.
According to the court, the prosecution proved possession and intent to traffic, with the court finding the accused’s testimony unconvincing.
The court emphasised the need to address drug-related issues in Gambian communities, citing the growing concern of drug-induced psychosis among youths. Jawara’s sentence reflects the court’s stance on combating drug trafficking.