Greenpeace ship arrives in Gambia

- Advertisement -

Greenpeace’s iconic campaign ship has arrived in The Gambia for the first time, marking a historic moment that brings the global environmental movement directly to Banjul Port.

The vessel, which departed from Norway and has been touring several African countries, arrived in The Gambia on Thursday afternoon after a stop in neighbouring Senegal. Its visit places The Gambia firmly on Greenpeace’s global map of climate and ocean protection campaigns.

Governmnet officials alongside environmental civil society organisations and local media were expected to visit the ship during its stay.

- Advertisement -

The engagements will focus on strategies to protect nature, safeguard the ocean, and defend coastal communities that depend on healthy marine ecosystems.

Organisers say the visit goes beyond the physical presence of the ship, symbolising hope, climate justice, and a shared vision of a safer environmental future for young people and generations to come.

Open Doors for Youth and the Public

On Friday, the ship will open its doors to the public, civil society groups, and hundreds of students from schools and universities. Visitors will be able to tour the vessel, meet its crew, and learn how Greenpeace uses the ship as a tool to defend the planet.

- Advertisement -

For many Gambian youths, the experience will be a first opportunity to step aboard an international environmental campaign ship and to see how local concerns about climate change and ocean degradation connect to a wider global struggle.

The ship is one of Greenpeace’s well-known campaigning vessels, which for more than four decades have been used to monitor oil and gas activities, expose illegal fishing, document marine pollution, and support peaceful environmental actions around the world.

Designed to remain at sea for extended periods, the vessel is equipped to carry small boats and specialised equipment, enabling crews to document activities in remote waters and bring hidden environmental damage to global attention.

Currently docked at Banjul Port, the ship is expected to depart The Gambia on Sunday as it continues its African tour, calling for climate justice and stronger protection of the oceans that sustain millions of people.

Gambia Journal.