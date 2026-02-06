Dr Drammeh launches new book

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Dr Seedy Drammeh, a renowned author and Deputy Director of Human Resources at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), has unveiled his 37th book, “The Unifying Power of Eating Together or With Others”. The launch event, held at the BO Semega Janneh Hall in Latri Kunda Sabiji, was attended by family, friends, and community members.

Reviewing the book, veteran educationist Michael Secka emphasised the importance of eating together in building love and unity among families and communities.

For his part, the author Dr Drammeh stressed the need for good moral values, citing the benefits of eating together, including promoting peace, compassion, and love.

The author has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the community, donating to the youths and women of See Kunda.

“Good moral values are essential, and eating together teaches young ones important life lessons.”

He said sharing meals promotes unity, love, and understanding among families and communities.

Dr Drammeh emphasised the importance of preserving and passing on cultural values to future generations.

The event also marks the celebration of Dr Drammeh’s literary achievement and his contributions to the community.