Gambia hosts inaugural AU mission retreat

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia recently hosted the inaugural African Union (AU) mission retreat to strengthen Sahel stability, bringing together representatives from across the Sahel region. The one-week retreat, themed “Strategic Reflection on the Role and Future of Misahel in a Context of Regional and Institutional Transition,” aimed to facilitate collective reflection on Misahel’s journey and address common challenges in the region.

According to stakeholders, the Sahel faces profound security, political, and socioeconomic challenges, including governance deficits, economic stagnation, and unequal resource distribution.

The stakeholders explained that Misahel operates under the guidance of AU Policy Organs and normative frameworks, focusing on enhancing multidimensional coordination, clarifying security actor roles, and strengthening citizen engagement.

The Banjul retreat emphasised the importance of partnerships and aligning actions with the region’s pressing needs, prioritising African solutions to African problems.

Dr Mamadou Tangara, High Representative of the AU Commission in the Sahel Region, stressed the need for adaptive strategies and strengthened partnerships to address the complex landscape.

Lang Yabou, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted The Gambia’s commitment to peace and security in the Sahel.