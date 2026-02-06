ARCD launches Ramadan food basket

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The African Relief and Community Development (ARCD) has launched the its 2026 Ramadan Food Basket Project, a humanitarian initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable families in The Gambia and five other countries.

The project, with a budget of over 19 million Dalasi, will provide essential food items to 3,200 households, including orphans, widows, and people with disabilities.

- Advertisement -

The project items includes 25kg rice, 5kg sugar, 5kg cooking oil, 5kg beans, 3kg dates, 1kg tea bags, 5kg pasta, and 5tins of sardine.

It will cover The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, and Niger.

The project will allocate The Gambia – 600 baskets, Senegal – 900 baskets, Guinea Bissau – 300 baskets, Sierra Leone – 300 baskets, Mauritania – 650 baskets, and Niger – 450 baskets.

- Advertisement -

Ebrima Jarbo, Executive Director of NGO Affairs Agency, emphasised the importance of compassion, generosity, and solidarity during Ramadan, while Ousman Camara, Assistant Program Manager of ARCD, highlighted the project’s focus on community solidarity and serving humanity.