UTGFSA raises concern over UTG’s failure to approve budget

By Olimatou Coker

The University of The Gambia Faculty and Staff Association (UTGFSA) has raised serious concerns over the University’s governance, citing the Governing Council’s failure to approve the 2026 budget. According to UTGFSA, management failed to submit the full budget and manpower budget for review and approval, violating administrative and governance standards.

“UTG is operating without a full approved budget, raising questions about management’s capacity to administer the institution effectively. The budget issue is part of growing governance challenges compromising UTG’s standards and public image,” it added.

The UTGFSA argued that operating without an approved budget exposes the University to financial indiscipline and potential institutional risks.

UTGFSA also advised the Vice-Chancellor and management to urgently address these issues, ensuring statutory processes are followed and good governance principles are upheld.