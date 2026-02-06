spot_img
spot_img
25.8 C
City of Banjul
Friday, February 6, 2026
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia National news

UTGFSA raises concern over UTG’s failure to approve budget

- Advertisement -
Oli 3

By Olimatou Coker

The University of The Gambia Faculty and Staff Association (UTGFSA) has raised serious concerns over the University’s governance, citing the Governing Council’s failure to approve the 2026 budget. According to UTGFSA, management failed to submit the full budget and manpower budget for review and approval, violating administrative and governance standards.

“UTG is operating without a full approved budget, raising questions about management’s capacity to administer the institution effectively. The budget issue is part of growing governance challenges compromising UTG’s standards and public image,” it added.

- Advertisement -

The UTGFSA argued that operating without an approved budget exposes the University to financial indiscipline and potential institutional risks.

UTGFSA also advised the Vice-Chancellor and management to urgently address these issues, ensuring statutory processes are followed and good governance principles are upheld.

Previous article
Perreh Bi celebrates Gambian culture, food, domestic tourism
Next article
ARCD launches Ramadan food basket
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions