Perreh Bi celebrates Gambian culture, food, domestic tourism

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Perreh Bi Fest, organised by FlexFusion, is a vibrant celebration of Gambian culture, gastronomy, and domestic tourism, held at Palmarima Beach.

This inclusive festival brings together vendors, traditional masquerades, creative exhibitors, and families, showcasing traditional Gambian street foods, cultural performances, games, and exhibitions.

- Advertisement -

The objective of the celebration is to address the growing disconnect between young people and authentic Gambian culture and food.

It also provides a safe, family-friendly space for young people to learn about Gambian traditions and develop a stronger sense of belonging.

The event also encourages Gambians to explore and appreciate their own beaches, landscapes, and cultural heritage.

- Advertisement -

Ndeye Fatou Jabang, CEO of FlexFusion, highlighted the festival’s impact, including creating 300-400 job opportunities and providing a platform for Gambian entrepreneurs to sell their products and expand their businesses.

The festival’s success is attributed to support from the European Union Youth Empowerment Project and partnerships with government institutions and private partners.

Future editions are scheduled to run from July to October 2026, featuring creative activities like visual arts and painting.