LEGENDARY GAMBIAN SPRINTER BAMBO FATTY DIES

- Advertisement -

One of the greatest post-independence national athletes Bambo Fatty passed away on Tuesday night. He was in his 70s.

Bamako represented The Gambia in numerous African and Commonwealth Games and was the best 400metres splinter of his generation in the country.

Bambo was well known in the region as the fleet- footed member of the Gambian relay team in both 100 and 4×100 meters which dominated regional competitions in the1970s.

- Advertisement -

Upon retirement Bambo continued to serve Gambian athletics training athletes and administering competitions.

Alongside athletics, Bambo was a passionate football lover. He was among the early officials of Real De Banjul Football Club. On Tuesday, the club paid tribute to his dedication and legendary service.

“Bambo was a member and trainer of the club who served with purpose, dedication, and passion,” a statement from the club said.

- Advertisement -

The ever jovial and smiling Bambo Fatty from Allen- Perseverance Streets Junction also worked for national water and electricity company Nawec where he was much loved and remembered as a versatile and energetic technical and field staff.