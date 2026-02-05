MoYS wraps up nationwide town hall meetings

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The nationwide tour and town hall engagements on youth and sports development organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, led by Minister Bakary Badjie ended in a well-attended meeting in Banjul on Tuesday.

The final engagement brought together young people, religious leaders, the council of elders, community members, sports administrators, youth committees, athletics officials, and other key regional stakeholders to openly discuss issues affecting Banjul and the wider youth population.

Discussions centered on major concerns including the state of sporting infrastructures, the challenges surrounding the Banjul Mini Stadium, the need for indoor sports facilities, and calls for stronger collaboration between the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, and the Ministry of Youth & Sports to facilitate sporting structures for Gambia High School and other schools.

Other issues raised included the status of the Manneh Sillah Basketball Lounge, the creation for sports department at the University of The Gambia, lack of ICT labs, the need for a volleyball court, and Banjul’s representation on the The Gambia National Sports Council – (NSC).

Dodou Oley Janko, Secretary General of the Banjul Regional Sports Committee, highlighted Banjul’s absence from the National Sports Council board, while Modou Lamin Sawo of the Banjul Youth Committee raised concerns over limited access to ICT facilities. Ebrima Jaiteh called for improved volleyball infrastructure, and Musa K Ceesay, Commissioner of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the Gambia (DLEAG) in Banjul, spoke on the growing threat of drug abuse among young people.

Representing the Banjul City Council, Sandigie Njie commended the minister and his team for successfully touring the country and closing the engagement in Banjul. He expressed confidence that the outcomes of the consultations would be consolidated into actionable reports to guide future interventions.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Bulli Dibba , emphasised that youth employment remains a top priority, noting that government alone cannot create all the jobs. He stressed the importance of private sector partnerships and entrepreneurship, explaining that skills development empowers young people to become self-reliant and even employers themselves.

The Executive Coordinator of Banjul, Ebrima Jawo, welcomed the delegation and described the visit as a strong demonstration of the ministry’s commitment to grassroots engagement. He noted that while Banjul boasts a vibrant and talented youth population with a rich sporting culture, sustained investment and collaboration are needed to fully harness this potential.

Minister Badjie, in response described Banjul as a strategic location, noting that decisions made in the capital shape the direction of the entire country.