Man gets 6 years for stealing laptops worth D1M at NAO

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

Principal Magistrate Isatou Sallah Mbai of Kanifing has sentenced one Mustapha Jallow to six years imprisonment after finding him guilty of unlawfully breaking into the National Audit Office and stealing eight laptop computers valued at D1 million.

Jallow was found guilty on two counts of felony and theft. Police prosecutors alleged that the theft occurred on 24th July, 2025, called three witnesses and tendered a flash drive containing video CCTV footages.

- Advertisement -

Delivering the judgement, Principal Magistrate Sallah-Mbai, explained that the harm occasioned by the convict’s conduct was high as the offence involved a substantial financial loss to a public institution, with stolen property valued at D1,000,000. She added that none of the stolen items were recovered which undoubtedly disrupted the functioning of the National Audit Office and, by extension, public accountability processes.

She further highlighted that the offence was committed against a public institution which undermimed public trust and confidence in the security of state property.

Magistrate Sallah-Mbai said the prosecution proved its case against the accused and accordingly convicted bim to six years imprisonment, three years for each count.

- Advertisement -

Jallow is also ordered to compensate NAO D1,000,000 in default to serve another two years imprisonment.