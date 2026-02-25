The Constitution of Mercy

- Advertisement -

The divine response: A fact-based study of the second chapter’s guidance on faith, justice, and the restoration of the global soul

By Professor Dr Sufi Atif Amin Al Hussaini

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

Allahumma Salli ‘ala Sayyidina Muhammadin wa ‘ala Aali Sayyidina Muhammadin wa Baarik wa Sallim.

May the infinite peace and blessings of the Almighty be upon the Crown of Creation, the last Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his pure progeny, and his noble companions.

Preamble: The infinite wisdom of the Creator

The Holy Qur’an is not merely a book; it is the living breath of divine guidance, a celestial map for the wandering soul. It is the uncreated Word of Allah Almighty, sent down as a mercy to pull humanity from the shadows of ego (nafs) into the radiance of divine proximity. As we approach the second chapter, we do so with trembling hearts and bowed heads, seeking only the pleasure of our Lord.

The Opening and the Cow: A divine correlation

The first chapter of the Holy Qur’an is Surah Al-Fatiha (The Opening). It consists of 1 Surah containing 7 Verses. It is the “Umm al-Kitab” (Mother of the Book), serving as a heartfelt prayer from the servant to the Master, asking: “Guide us to the Straight Path.”

Surah Al-Baqarah (The Cow) is the immediate Divine Answer to that prayer. If Al-Fatiha is the “Call,” Al-Baqarah is the “Response.” It provides the detailed roadmap of that Straight Path, transforming the seeker’s abstract plea into a concrete way of life.

Instructions: The dos and don’ts of the soul

Surah Al-Baqarah serves as a comprehensive constitution for the believer.

What to do (The path of light): Establish prayer (Salah): The primary link between the finite and the Infinite. Spend in charity (Zakat): Purifying wealth to ensure social equity. Fast (Sawm): Disciplining the physical self to nourish the spiritual self. Fulfill contracts: Integrity in dealings is a form of worship.

What Not to Do (the veil of darkness): Avoid usury (Riba): Financial exploitation is declared as “war against Allah”. Avoid hypocrisy: Guarding against a tongue that praises while the heart denies. Avoid corruption: Spreading mischief (fasad) on the earth is strictly forbidden.



Motivation and the reward for faith

The motivation provided in this chapter is hope. Allah Almighty reminds the “Good Faith Holders” (Mu’minun) that they are never alone. The chapter promises that “Allah does not burden a soul beyond that which it can bear” (2:286). For the faithful, the reward is Falah (True Success)—a state of internal peace in this world and eternal proximity to the Divine in the hereafter.

Case study: The Bani Israel and the Yellow Cow

The central case study (Verses 67-73) involves the tribe of Israel being commanded to sacrifice a cow to solve a murder mystery. Instead of simple obedience, they asked repetitive, unnecessary questions about its color and age, complicating a simple command. The Lesson: We learn the danger of “Intellectual Arrogance”. True faith is found in Sami’na wa Ata’na (We hear and we obey). Over-analysis often masks a reluctant heart. We learn that procrastination and legalism distance us from the spirit of the Divine Command.

Self-actualisation and self-awareness

Surah Al-Baqarah plays a pivotal role in self-actualisation by defining the human as the Khalifa (Vicegerent) of Allah on Earth.

Self-awareness: It teaches us to recognise the three types of people: The Believer, The Disbeliever, and The Hypocrite. This forces the seeker to look inward and ask: “Which one am I?”

Actualisation: By following the “Ayat-ul-Kursi” (The Verse of the Throne), the seeker realizes the absolute Sovereignty of Allah, which liberates the soul from fearing any worldly power.

Hidden aspects: The secret of the Huruuf-e-Muqatta’at

The chapter begins with “Alif, Lam, Mim”. These are “Hidden Letters”. In the Sufi tradition, these are considered private “signs” between the Beloved (Allah) and His Beloved (the Prophet). They humble the human intellect, reminding us that there is knowledge beyond our sensory perception and that some secrets are reserved for the heart, not the head.

The Repeated Verse: A call to mindfulness

While the most famous repetition in the Qur’an is in Surah Ar-Rahman, in Surah Al-Baqarah, the concept of “Taqwa” (God-consciousness) is the most emphasised recurring theme. However, the specific instruction of “spending in the way of Allah” is repeated with various nuances throughout.

Importance: It is repeated to break the human attachment to the material world.

Target Audience: Those who seek to purify their hearts from greed (Bukhl).

IX. SWOT analysis for the human being (based on Surah Al-Baqarah)

Strengths Weaknesses Inherent Fitra (Natural Faith) Forgetfulness and Procrastination Ability to gain Knowledge (Ilm) Greed and Attachment to Materialism Opportunities Threats Repentance (Tawbah) The Whispers of Shaitan Collective Worship and Community Arrogance (Kibr) and Hypocrisy

Roadmap for the seeker

Purification: Cleanse the intention. Observation: Study the signs of Allah in nature and the Self. Action: Implement the laws of Shariah with the love of Tariqah. Consistency: Stand firm in the face of trials.

The spiritual “mirror” structure: The Ayat-ul-Kursi

Linguistically, the verse is a masterpiece of chiastic structure (a literary ring). The first sentence corresponds to the last, the second to the ninth, and so on, meeting in the center: “He knows what is before them and what is behind them.” This signifies that Allah’s Knowledge is the heart of all existence

The Ayat-ul-Kursi (Verse 255 of Surah Al-Baqarah) is often described by the saints and scholars as the “Crown of the Qur’an .” It is a concentrated essence of Divine Majesty. To understand its linguistic and spiritual depth is to stand at the shore of an infinite ocean.

Protection and peace

In the Sufi tradition, this verse is a shield. It is the “Fortress of the Believer”. It provides the psychological security needed to pursue economic and spiritual empowerment without the paralysing fear of worldly “masters”.

Concluding poetry

Allama Iqbal (Urdu) (Translation: Unless the Book descends upon your own heart/soul, neither the great commentators nor the philosophers can truly unravel its secrets.)

Saghir Siddiqui (Urdu): (Translation: Light the lamp of Sinai (Divine Presence), for the darkness is great; lift the veil from your eyes, for the darkness is great.)

Concluding prayer (dua)

Allahumma Salli ‘ala Sayyidina Muhammadin wa ‘ala Aali Sayyidina Muhammadin.

O Allah, Lord of the Worlds, we beg for Your Mercy. We pray for peace, stability, and economic empowerment for the people of The Gambia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Iran, Guinea Bissau, Yemen, and Ukraine. Ya Allah, send Your special clouds of protection and blessings over the oppressed people of Palestine. Grant them victory, patience, and restoration.

Ya Jabbar, Ya Qahhar, destroy the enemies of peace, their facilitators, their collaborators, and those who plan mischief in the shadows. We ask You to dismantle the networks of non-state actors who threaten the economic dignity of the poor and hinder the equal distribution of Your bounties.

Bless our leaders with the wisdom of the Imam Hussain (R.A) , and guide all who seek to educate and uplift. Grant us bread, peace, and the light of Faith.

Subhana Rabbika Rabbil ‘izzati ‘amma yasifun, wa salamun ‘alal mursalin, walhamdu lillahi Rabbil ‘alamin.

Allahumma Salli ‘ala Sayyidina Muhammadin wa ‘ala Aali Sayyidina Muhammadin.

O Allah Almighty please , by the sanctity of Ayat-ul-Kursi, we ask You to envelop the world in Your protection.