Man remanded for injuring daughter’s ‘boyfriend’

By Amadou Jadama

The Brikama magistrates’ court on Thursday remanded one Omar Gagiko accused of injuring a man, Mustapha Mahmud, with a cutlass on his hand and other parts of his body, likely to endanger his life. It is believed that the victim is a friend of the accused’s daughter.

Gagiko, a resident of Lamin Babylon, faces two count charges of attempted murder and assault causing grievous bodily harm, charges he rejected.

“I didn’t want to kill him. It was an act of Satan and the reason I attacked him was he raped my 15- year old daughter,” the accused told the court.

However, the presiding magistrate IO Njie, wondered whether he had reported the supposed rape of his daughter to the police who would have normally investigated the case.

But at that juncture, police prosecutor Sub Inspector M L Barrow intervened saying that the accused’s daughter in question had written her own statement at the police station.

The police prosecutor then applied for an adjournment to enable him call witnesses and urged the court not to grant bail to the accused since his victim is currently admitted at hospital.

The accused begged the court for bail arguing that he is a family man with nine children all of whom depend on him, but Magistrate Njie denied his request and adjourned the matter to June 16.