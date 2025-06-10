Gambia, Austria deepen military ties with focus on training

- Advertisement -

On 26 May, Seedy SK Njie, Deputy Speaker of The National Assembly of the Gambia, met in Vienna with Arnold Kammel, Minister and Secretary General of the Austrian Ministry of Defence. The two officials discussed ways to strengthen military cooperation between their countries, with a particular focus on logistical support, human resource development, and upgrading military capabilities.

According to a statement published after the interview, “Key areas explored included logistical and human resource support for the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) through the European Union Peace Facility (EPF), capacity building, housing schemes for the GAF personnel and training opportunities at renowned Austrian military institutions such as the Austrian Defence Academy, Military Academy, Staff Colleges, and the National Defence University. Additionally, peacekeeping training and deployment readiness were addressed as critical components of the partnership.”

Apart from direct military support, Kammel also ensured Njie of Austria’s commitment to support Banjul at an international level to get funds for its defence and security capabilities.

This meeting in Vienna is the logical follow-up to a previous one in Banjul in December 2024. At that time, Kammel met with the Gambian Minister of Defence, Sering Modou Njie. What was the first ever Austrian official visit to Banjul concluded with the signature of a technical agreement for joint training in the field of ammunition storage.

Reacting to the deal, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said “Our soldiers have been deployed abroad for over 60 years. In view of security policy developments in West Africa and the Sahel region, which are also affecting Europe due to climate change and growing crime, Austria is assuming responsibility: our Armed Forces are contributing to international stability and peacekeeping. Training cooperations, for example in Gambia, provide local armed forces with the knowledge to ensure greater regional security themselves.”

Austria and The Gambia established bilateral relations in 1970, five years after the African country gained its independence from the UK. Economically speaking, the links are slight, as Vienna exported $8.5 million to The Gambia but did not import anything in 2023.