Gambia reaffirms support for Morocco’s territorial integrity

Rabat – Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita met in Rabat on Tuesday with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara, with the pair pledging to strengthen bilateral relations.

The meeting took place at the Moroccan ministry of foreign affairs.

Tangara presented a letter to Bourita as a message from President Adama Barrow to King Mohammed VI.

The two parties discussed issues of mutual importance in consultation, particularly on the framework of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), of which Gambia currently holds a rotating presidency.

King Mohammed VI is the current chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, a standing committee within OIC focused on cultural, political, social, religious and human rights in Jerusalem.

Mamadou Tangara also stressed his country’s “unambiguous” support for Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara, hailing the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as the most viable path to a lasting resolution of that territorial dispute.

Tangara further highlighted Morocco’s major diplomatic breakthroughs in recent years, citing the UK’s decision to support the Moroccan autonomy plan.

In recent years Gambia and Morocco have built strong bilateral relations and cooperation, and they have worked together in many areas within economic and social development.

Gambia has worked with Morocco within the African Union and built several cooperation agreements. The West African country has also recently commended the Moroccan Atlantic Ocean Access Initiative, describing Morocco in 2024 as a pioneer of South-South cooperation.