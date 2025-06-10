NAMs call for more constitutional engagement from NCCE

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Assembly Members for Bundungka Kunda and Latrikunda Sabiji, has urged for more Constitutional engagement from the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE).

The duo made the call at a recent constituency consultative dialogue on the 2024 draft constitution targeting National Assembly Members and their constituents at the Semega Janneh Hall.

The constituency consultative dialogue is organised by the NCCE, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under its EU-funded GREAT Initiative.

This interface dialogue aims to provide a platform for direct civic engagement, enhance understanding of the 2024 draft constitution, gather feedback to inform the legislative process, and strengthen the link between representatives and the electorate.

The NAM for Latrikunda Sabiji Yahya Menteng Sanynag said the Constitutional building process has reached a critical juncture that demands robust civic engagement to ensure the will of the Gambian people is reflected.

He said the dialogue has exposed the fact that many Gambians are not even aware that there is a Constitutional building process.

“I think the NCCE should do this more frequently.”

The NAM for Bundungka Kunda Sulayman Jammeh commended the NCCE for initiating the dialogue and urged Gambians to approach the process with open minds and conviction.

He urged the NCCE to be more proactive in engaging Gambians to ensure that there is better understanding of the process so that people will be able to make informed choices.