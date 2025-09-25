Mansa Sumareh: A one man army behind district tournaments

- Advertisement -

From urban to rural centers one hardly miss football teams, fans or players donning T-Shrts, or wearing medal labelled Mansa Sumareh-sponsored tourney. The man, a former state house chief driver, now drives an incessant energy and passion for youth engagements in football. Last week, the community of Wuli- Barow Kunda became the latest and the 26th ground to honour his benevolence in promoting football in the area with his involvement in the preparation of the final. Two more finals are pending including one in Basse. In all these centers, Mansa provided kits, balls, medals and logistics and is always on hand to grace finals or kick –offs.

Asked what drives his passion for football, Mansa, in a sigh tone replied: “There is no better way of engaging youths than football. I think it is also a way of providing opportunities for them. I have never seen any other activity that brings youths together than football.”