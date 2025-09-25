EX-ROMA MAN EBRIMA DARBOE THANKS JOSE MOURINHO

- Advertisement -

Serie A side Roma had once seen Ebrima Darboe impress under Paulo Fonseca. The midfielder now finds himself at Bari but has only positive words to say about the Giallorossi.

Darboe spent last season at Frosinone but joined Bari in the summer and has already featured for the Serie B side.

While the Gambian played six games under Fonseca, he also played five under Jose Mourinho.

He spoke to Corriere dello Sport, via RomaNews and expressed gratitude to the Portuguese.

He said: “He’s a winner, you can only learn from him. His mentality helps you grow, both as a man and as a footballer.”

Darboe also spoke about his journey to where he is and he described Roma as a family for him.

“My relationship with UNICEF continues; it’s very important to me. I know what I went through. Not many people make it, but I was very lucky. Rome was like a family to me.

“They took me in as a boy and raised me to become a man. I thank the club and all the people who work there. I take so many beautiful things with me, I learned a lot from former teammates, some of whom are still there. I hope to be able to do what I’ve always wanted and dreamed of.”

In total, Darboe played 11 times for the Giallorossi and his most impactful game remains his debut against Manchester United in the Europa League. He still only 24 and can still have a good career ahead.

