Soldier recognised for helping young people in The Gambia

Staff Sergeant Sada Maxi Sumareh, from Churchills Town in The Gambia, serves as the Financial Systems Administrator for 9 Theatre Support Battalion REME in the Adjutant General’s Corps (staff and personnel support) based at Aldershot Garrison.

Throughout his army career, Maxi has made many trips to his hometown where he has overseen donations of sports kits and educational supplies for children.

Over the past decade, his efforts to improve access to learning resources for underprivileged children in The Gambia have made a significant impact on the community.

Maxi has been instrumental in sponsoring education for many children, providing essential school supplies and ensuring that young learners have the necessary resources to pursue their academic ambitions. He is currently packing boxes in his spare time ready to take on another trip to The Gambia in December. Maxi says: “I carry out voluntary work because I believe service is the highest form of leadership, especially when it uplifts those who’ve been overlooked by circumstance, not by potential. “For young people in The Gambia, our presence reminds them that they are seen, valued, and capable of shaping their own futures with dignity and hope.“ Maxi has also championed female empowerment through sport, especially football. After receiving unused football kits from the Army Football Association and a sports clothing shop in Farnham, he donated them to male and female football teams in The Gambia, including The Gambia Armed Forces female football team. On a visit to The Gambia earlier this year, Maxi donated combat boots, military t-shirts, sleeping bags, daysacks, socks, and water bottles to personnel in the Gambian Armed Forces. In recognition of his efforts over many years that have improved the lives of so many young people in The Gambia, Colonel Abdoulie Bah, Commander State Guard Battalion, Gambia Armed Forces presented Maxi with a certificate. In return, Maxi presented the commander with a British Army plaque. Maxi’s story shows the powerful role that kindness and compassion can play in bringing about meaningful change. His voluntary efforts serve as an inspiration to both fellow soldiers and the wider community.

Culled-from British Army web.