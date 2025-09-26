14 Gambian students to teach English in France

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The French Embassy in the Gambia in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education hosted a pre-departure session for 14 language assistants from the University of the Gambia who will travel to France to teach English in various primary and secondary schools for the 2025-2026 academic year.

This partnership forms part of an exchange programme being supported by the French and Gambian governments.

Speaking at the event held at the French Embassy in Fajara on Wednesday, Charge d’e Affaires at the French Embassy in Banjul, Dr. Stéphane Dovert said the language assistant programme demonstrates the excellent bilateral relations between Banjul and Paris adding that the programme offers a win-win partnership that brings the two countries closer together. “This programme is jointly funded by the Gambian and French governments. Gambia will pay for their travel expenses and the French government will pay for their salaries and other benefits. So this is a real cooperation of two countries—designing a programme in the same direction for the same profit. The first two batches have been very successful and we count on this new badge too and I have no doubt they will play their part in further strengthening the excellent bilateral relations between France and Gambia,” Dovert said.

According to him, the experience will offer the students to work closely and gain valuable teaching experience and discover French culture and civilisation.

The Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Professor Pierre Gomez said the government will continue to promote this programme to avail young Gambians the opportunity to build their capacity and contribute to the development of the world.

Minister Gomez advised the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the Gambia and serve with integrity and character during their 7 months stay in France. “Go and serve with dignity and purpose. Learn from best practices, come home and change the narrative. We count on you for that mission to be fulfilled,” he added. Minister Gomez further warned the beneficiaries to avoid acting in any ways that could deny other Gambians the opportunity to participate in this programme.

Demba Bah, one of the beneficiary language assistants who majors English at the UTG expressed appreciation for the opportunity and said he is looking forward to starting teaching at an international level.

Agnes Secka who will be teaching in Nantes, posited; “I applied for this programme because I have great passion for language and teaching. It will give us an opportunity to discover more about France, its people and also exchange culture. The beneficiaries promised to live up to expectations and serve as exemplary ambassadors during their stay.