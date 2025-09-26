University of Education get new vice-chancellor, deputy vice-chancellor Academic

- Advertisement -

The government has announced the appointment of Professor Ahmed Adamu as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, The Gambia (UEG). Professor Johnson Haniel Pongri has also been appointed as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic. In a statement, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology stated that these appointments follow a comprehensive interview process conducted by the UEG Governing Council, which recommended the candidates to the Chancellor President Adama Barrow for approval. Professor Ahmed Adamu brings to the role a distinguished record in university governance, strategic planning, and a strong passion for research-led growth. His vision is central to the mission of transforming UEG into a leading teacher training institution of the highest standard. Professor Johnson Haniel Pongri, with his vast experience in academic administration and scholarly work, will provide critical support in the development and management of the University’s academic programmes. Higher Education Minister Professor Pierre Gomez congratulated the appointees and expressed confidence that their leadership will successfully guide UEG in its mandate to produce exceptional educators and advance higher education in The Gambia.