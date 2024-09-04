MCKINSTRY DEMANDS A GOOD DAY AT WORK FOR SCORPIONS TODAY As Gambia takes on Comoros for Afcon 2025

- Advertisement -

Gambia coach Jonathan McKinstry has said all what is needed in this afternoon’s Afcon qualifier against Comoros and the one against Tunisia at the weekend, is a good day at work from the top Scorpions.

Speaking at his training session in Casablanca, the coach said though time is never enough to prepare for an international game, the players at his disposal know how to work hard for the target desire.

“We have provided enough information to the players about how we are approaching these two matches. So even before they set foot in the hotel, they already know what is expected of them this week,” he said.

The coach said his team is tactically prepared. ”The spirit in the camp is good as it is always when these guys come together because they are a close-knit bunch and and they always like being back together. Everyone is eager,” he said.

McKinstry confirmed that captain Omar Colley has not join the team as he stayed behind to work out his work documents at his new club.

The captain is however expected to join the team in the match against Tunisia. According McKinstry, Ebrima Darboe too was initially feared to be in doubt totally but he could feature against Tunisia. Meanwhile Comoros coach Stefano Cousin who played against Gambia when he was in charge of South Sudan, said he respects the Gambian team describing it an influx of promising new talent from the U20 World Cup. He said the Gambia is recognised as a competitive and combative team, making future matches likely to be challenging and closely contested. “I had them three times previously as coach of South Sudan, indicating familiarity with their playing style,” he said.

The match kicks of at 3 PM this afternoon