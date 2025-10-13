Media freedom — the cornerstone of a thriving democracy  

- Advertisement -

The recent brouhaha surrounding partisan divisions and the verbal attacks on journalists, particularly is a worrying trend that threatens the very foundation of our democracy.

When journalists are intimidated, insulted, or labelled for doing their jobs, it sends a chilling message not only to the media fraternity but also to the public that truth-telling is becoming dangerous. In any democratic society, the media serves as the fourth estate — a watchdog that ensures transparency, accountability, and good governance. Silencing journalists is, in essence, silencing the voice of the people.

Journalists need to feel safe not only from public officials but from all sections of society including political parties and their supporters. Freedom of the press is not a privilege granted by politicians or interest groups; it is a fundamental right enshrined in democratic values. Journalists must be free to investigate, question, and expose without fear of retribution. Their role is not to please anyone but to inform the citizenry accurately and fairly.

When they are attacked for reporting on sensitive or controversial matters, it undermines public trust and erodes the pillars of open governance. A society that stifles its media invites corruption, misinformation, and dictatorship.

In The Gambia, where democracy is still maturing, media freedom must be fiercely protected. Politicians, activists, and citizens alike must recognise that a journalist’s duty is not to side with any camp but to tell the story as it is. Verbal assaults and online harassment only create a climate of fear that discourages critical reporting. When journalists cannot operate freely, the truth becomes the first casualty — and without truth, democracy cannot survive.

The government, political parties, media houses, and civil society must work together to ensure that journalists are protected by law and by culture. There must be mechanisms to investigate threats and attacks against media workers, and those responsible must be held accountable. At the same time, journalists themselves must uphold the highest ethical standards — verifying facts, avoiding sensationalism, and maintaining impartiality — so that the integrity of their profession remains beyond reproach.

Ultimately, a free and safe press benefits everyone. It strengthens democracy, empowers citizens, and keeps leaders honest. The attacks on journalists should therefore be condemned by all who value freedom and justice. A society that defends its journalists defends its democracy — for without media freedom, the people remain in the dark.