MoBSE hosts regional sensitisation on foundation learning program

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) on Tuesday held a day-long regional sensitisation on the Foundational Learning Program at Latrikunda Lower Basic School. Backed by the World Bank under the RISE Project, the program targets improved literacy and numeracy in the early grades by introducing instruction in national languages and strengthening teaching practices across the system.

MoBSE convened 52 stakeholders—including regional directorate staff, early childhood and primary head teachers, mothers’ clubs, School Management Committees, alkalolu, regional leaders, youth leaders, ward councillors, traditional communicators, and cluster monitors—to align understanding and mobilise communities for effective rollout.

Opening the session, Amie Kah, Head of MoBSE’s Communication Unit, underscored the urgency of public awareness and coordinated action: the program began last academic year and is expanding this year, requiring informed, proactive engagement from all education stakeholders. She said the Communication Unit initiated the forum to ensure head teachers, mothers’ clubs, SMCs, youth leaders, traditional communicators, alkalolu, imams, and pastors are equipped to champion the reforms in their communities.

Sheriff K Kanyi, Principal Education Officer for RED 1, stressed that foundational learning is non-negotiable if Gambia is to deliver quality education for every child from ECE through senior secondary school.

He emphasised that stakeholders were invited to disseminate accurate information, support children beyond classroom hours, and reinforce learning at home, noting that students spend limited time with teachers and depend heavily on parents, guardians, and siblings for continued practice. “If we want our country to develop, we must train and develop our future leaders now,” he said, urging participants to take the forum seriously and carry the message back to their communities.

Kura Njie-Jobe, Principal of Latrikunda Upper Basic School, commended MoBSE for advancing a “noble crusade” that will be rolled out across ECE and Grades 1–6. She reminded attendees that mothers’ clubs and other invitees are key education partners who must help socialise and sustain the reforms locally.

“Foundational learning is everybody’s business. Without a strong base, children struggle later. A solid foundation in the early years will ease the transition into upper basic, where we still see learners grappling with core skills,” she said, noting that similar approaches have proven effective in other countries. She encouraged participants to maximize the one-day orientation and actively support the use of local languages to boost comprehension and early achievement.

MoBSE officials made clear that success hinges on consistent classroom implementation, strong school leadership, and community reinforcement—daily reading and numeracy practice at home, parental engagement, and culturally relevant support through national languages. Stakeholders were tasked to serve as ambassadors for foundational learning, counter misinformation, and report implementation bottlenecks swiftly so the ministry can respond and sustain momentum.