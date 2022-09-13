Modern delivery bed donated to Bakau

By Kebba Touray

On the sidelines of the inaugural meeting of the newly elected executive committee of the Bakau Development Committee, a presentation ceremony for a modern delivery bed to the Bakau Health Centre was held on Sunday 5th Sept.2022, at the Bakau Community Centre. The bed was acquired by the Secretary General of the Bakau Development Committee, Alhagie Dembo Sanneh.

In his remarks, Mr Sanneh stated that the Bakau Development Committee is very much aware of the challenges faced by the Bakau Health Centre and is doing its utmost in addressing some of those challenges, hence the acquisition of the delivery bed.

The Chairman of the Bakau Development Committee, Alhagie Badara Y Jallow said his committee has had a long and fruitful relationship with the Bakau Health Centre and would continue to assist in the development of the facility and the improvement of the service delivery at the centre. Mr.Jallow stated that his committee has plans in establishing a modern maternity and child welfare unit at the Health Centre. He urged the management of the Health Centre to take good care of the delivery bed.

In receiving the delivery bed, Mrs Anna Jatta, a nurse at the Health Centre, who deputised for the Officer in charge of the Bakau Health Centre , thanked the Bakau Development Committee for the valuable donation and noted that the bed would alleviate their problems at the Health Centre. She assured the Bakau Development Committee that the delivery bed would be care fully used at the facility. Nurse Jatta described the Bakau Development Committee as people with a kind and godly heart.

The presentation of the bed was jointly conducted by the National Assembly Member for Bakau, Assan Touray, the secretary general of the Bakau Development Committee, Alhaji Dembo Sanneh and the chair of the health sub-committee, Boto Jaiteh.