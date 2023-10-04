MoHERST launches joint e-learning, digital platform

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Ministry of Higher Education Research Science and Technology with support from UNESCO has recently launched a joint e-learning and digital library platform. The ceremony took place at the ministry’s conference hall in Bijilo.

The joint e-learning and digital platform is a ground-breaking initiative designed to revolutionise education.

Prof. Pierre Gomez, the higher education minister, said the platform is a “testament to our shared commitment to this vision. It reflects our determination to adapt to the evolving needs of education, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Minister Gomez emphasized that the platform is a prime example of their dedication to harnessing technology to provide equitable educational opportunities, regardless of geographical location or socioeconomic status.

“In embracing this digital era, we affirm our belief that innovation is the catalyst for progress. We recognize that equitable access to knowledge and educational resources is the cornerstone of inclusive development.

“As we embark on this journey, we do so with humility and gratitude, for it is through collaboration, dedication, and the tireless pursuit of excellence that we have reached this milestone. Let us remember that the Joint e-Learning and Digital Library Platform is not merely a technological innovation,” said the minister.

“This platform is not just about delivering content; it’s about delivering hope, opportunity and a brighter future for all Gambians.”

Acting secretary general, Natcom-Unesco Gambia, Maimuna Sidibeh, said the project ensures equitable access to STEM knowledge and resources but also enhances management and operational efficiency in education. “Advancement in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics is a vital mean to fastening our pace towards achieving the SGD4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning. While we race towards achieving this SDGs, we have realized that the future competitiveness in the advancement of STEM depends, to a large extent, on how quickly we digitalize our educational and learning systems.”

Mrs Sidibeh stated that UNESCO believes in leveraging the power of technology to promote interactive learning, production and development of STEM and scientific knowledge resources.

Mucktarr Darboe, deputy PS at MoHERST, said: “I must express our deep gratitude to UNESCO Participation Programme for the 2022-2023 Biennium through The Gambia National Commission for UNESCO. UNESCO’s support has been instrumental in turning our vision into reality. It reflects the power of international collaboration in advancing education and bridging gaps”.