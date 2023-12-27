MOROCCO TO BUILD MINISTADIUM IN BANSANG

- Advertisement -

GFF unveils fruits of partnership with Moroccan FA

The Kingdom of Morrocco will fund the construction of a standard football stadium at Bansang, officials of the Gambia Football Federation revealed over the weekend.

The project was unveiled during a recent visit by a two-man delegation from Morocco to The Gambia. The delegation led by Omar Khyari, adviser to the president of the Moroccan Football Federation also include Reda Bouziyane, a civil engineer from the Moroccan government.

- Advertisement -

Accompanied by the GFF first vice president Bakary Jammeh, the delegation visited Bansang town in the Central Rivere Region.

Mr Jammeh said the project was realised from an initiative taken by GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo who sought help from Morocco to construct a standard mini stadium in Bansang. He said approval was granted since two years ago but the Moroccan technicians couldn’t come to Banjul until now for the technical analysis for submission to the government of Morocco for the finance of the project.

Mr Jammeh noted that the GFF is glad that the visiting team is also very happy with the site and the availability of water and the fact that it is partly fenced.

- Advertisement -

Omar Khyari said the Moroccan Federation will help the GFF build a Caf and Fifa standard mini stadium. “We are very happy with the progress made by the GFF and Gambian football in general. It is also great because we can see that the GFF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation are making a very good partnership, which is a win-win partnership for all parties. It’s the wish of the King of Morocco to promote the impact of Morocco in Africa, and this is a great example of a win-win cooperation,” he added.

Mr Reda Bouziyane, the engineer expressed satisfaction with the site. “My impression is that the site for the project is good because it is a flat land making excavation, and other earth works a lot easier and clearer. “We are ready to help the GFF in order to share our expertise,” he concluded. The delegation also called on local sports and government officials in the region who expressed delight over the pleasant news and registered their appreciation of the project.