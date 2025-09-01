Morocco win thrilling final to claim third CHAN

- Advertisement -

Graeme Jackson

Morocco have become the first team to win the African Nations Championship (CHAN) for a third time after they defeated Madagascar 3-2 in a thrilling final, played at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday evening.

The Atlas Lions’ Oussama Lamlioui scored two goals – including an incredible winner late in the game – after the Barea had threatened an upset via a stunning opener from Felicite Manohantsoa and an equaliser midway through the second half from Toky Rakotondraibe.

Morocco should have claimed the lead inside the opening 120 seconds, as Lamlioui sprung the offside trap and had only Madagascar goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa to beat, but he dragged his low shot wide of the near post.

Madagascar then claimed the lead in the ninth minute with a beautiful strike from ‘Fely’ Manohantsoa, who sent a long-range volley beyond the reach of Morocco goalkeeper El Mehdi Al Harrar for what is surely one of the best goals in CHAN history.

The North Africans went through the gears in attack and levelled the game in the 27th minute via Youssef Mehri, who got up above two defenders to head home Khalid Baba’s cross from the right flank.

In the 44th minute Morocco claimed the lead for the first time, with Lamlioui netting his fifth goal of the tournament. Mohamed Boulacsout’s cross from the right found its way to Lamlioui, who had an initial touch to control and then stabbed home. A lengthy VAR review followed, but the goal was awarded to see the Atlas Lions 2-1 up at half time.

The Barea made a triple change at the start of the second stanza, and one of the substitutes, Toky Rakotondraibe, drew his team level in the 68th minute. A flick-on from Manohantsoa fell into the path of Rakotondraibe, who shot beyond Al Harrar for 2-2.

Yet Morocco would take the lead again in the 80th minute via the sixth goal of CHAN for Lamlioui, who showed superb awareness and technique to hit a long-range strike that caught the goalkeeper off his line and put the Atlas Lions 3-2 up.

Lamlioui’s strike was even better than Manohantsoa’s opener and proved the decisive goal, with Morocco able to withstand Madagascar’s late attempt to make another comeback, as the final whistle saw the North Africans add the 2024 title to their triumphs in 2018 and 2020.

Goals

Madagascar (1) 2 (Manohantsoa 9′, Rakotondraibe 68′)

Morocco (2) 3 (Mehri 27′, Lamlioui 44′ 80′).

Line Up

Madagascar: Ramandimbisoa, Ratsimbazafy (Hasinirina 86′), Randriamanampis, Randrianirina, Rabearivelo, Randrianantenaina (Andrianarimanana 46′), Rafanomezantso, Randriamanampsioa (Rakotoson 46′), Razafimahatana (Rakotondraibe 46′), Manohantsoa, Ranaivoson (Rajaonarivelo 90+2′)

Morocco: Al Harrar, Louadni, Khairi (Arrassi 90′), Boulacsout, Bach, Mehri (Moufid 86′), Baba (Errahouli 79′), Hrimat, Belammari, Bougrine (Ouarkhane 79′), Lamlioui (Souane 90′)

africanfootball.com