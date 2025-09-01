FORMER GAMBIA INTERNATIONAL EBOU FAYE (LIMBA) DIES

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has announced the passing of Ebou Faye, a former Gambia national team player, (not the current 2nd VP of the GFF). The late Faye played for White Phantoms and Real de Banjul Football Clubs and was known as an excellent right winger during his time with the Banjul-based teams. He was part of the historic lineup that defeated Hafia of Guinea in Banjul in 1973.

Affectionately called Limba, he was a very humble and kind-hearted man who helped many people. Faye worked for the Cooperative Union in Kaur for many years.

The president and executive committee of the GFF extend condolences to his family, friends, former teammates, and the management of the clubs he played for.

GFF