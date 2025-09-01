Preserving peace and progress in The Gambia: A call for unity and restraint

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Jawara

As The Gambia strides forward under the leadership of President Adama Barrow, the nation enjoys a period of peace, stability, and unprecedented development. However, as the promise of progress unfolds, it remains imperative for all Gambians to disassociate from any activities that may jeopardise the hard-won tranquility of our nation. This moment calls for collective reflection, unity, and collaboration across the political and religious spectrum to ensure that we maintain the peaceful environment that has become a hallmark of our national identity. (THE SMILING COST OF AFRICA).

Reports by the National Human Rights Commission and various human rights organisations have recently highlighted concerns over the creeping intertwining of religion and politics in The Gambia. Such intersections can lead to divisiveness, fostering an environment of intolerance and conflict rather than inclusion and unity. It is essential that we recognise these dangers and act decisively to safeguard our country’s peace. The recent human rights report notes that when religious leaders engage in political rhetoric or take sides in political disputes, it can create an atmosphere of tension and exacerbate existing divisions among the populace.

Religious institutions hold significant influence in Gambian society, and with this influence comes a great responsibility. I urge our religious leaders to maintain their vital roles as peacemakers—promoting compassion, understanding, and dialogue rather than discord. The teachings found within our sacred texts emphasise the importance of peace. The Qur’an states, “Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due and when you judge between people to judge with justice” (Qur’an 4:58). This verse underscores the responsibility we have to uphold justice and peace in our communities. Eg the attack on Murids was unfortunate. This and things like this can create…

Similarly, in the Bible, we learn, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9). This imperative to cherish peace is pertinent not only in our interactions with one another but also in how we steer the narrative regarding governance and community affairs.

Political leaders must also exercise circumspection by ensuring that their engagements do not foster division but rather promote inclusivity. The history of our nation has shown how easily tensions can escalate when political ambitions overshadow the collective well-being. Leadership should be rooted in the principles of respect, understanding, and service to the people. Political rhetoric must focus on healing divisions, and fostering a spirit of cooperation.

You want to lead and peaceful county not a broken one. If you have to use violence to become a leader, you will be set out by the same violence. Kuki fen beh falu, doo too nanko degga(Ousu Lion Njie). Therefore, whoever wants to lead the people, tell them the truth.

The Gambian Parliament has crucial roles to play in mitigating tensions exacerbated by the interplay of politics and religion. It is vital for parliamentarians to propose and enact laws that do not just regulate speech and public conduct, but also foster dialogue and understanding among various societal factions. Legislative measures can be crafted to create defined boundaries around political and religious discourse, ensuring that discussions remain constructive and do not escalate into contention.

To further promote peace, community forums and interfaith dialogues should be encouraged, fostering collaborative initiatives where both politicians and religious leaders come together to address community concerns and reinforce the fabric of society. The dialogue should emphasise our shared values and aspirations, building bridges of understanding that will outlast political cycles.

As Gambians, we must recognise that our collective benefit surpasses individual ambitions. In maintaining our current trajectory of peace, we acknowledge the strides made under President Barrow’s administration—an administration that has consistently called for unity, development, and progress.

“Peace be upon you” is a common greeting that resonates within our societies, embodying the wish for safety and brotherhood among all. It is an exhortation we should all embody in our everyday lives—not merely as words but as actions.