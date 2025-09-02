NC STATE SIGNS GAMBIAN BASKETBALL STAR MUSA SAGNIA

- Advertisement -

With the basketball season right around the corner, NC State head coach Will Wade added one final piece to his debut roster over the weekend. The Wolfpack secured a commitment from international power Gambian forward Musa Sagnia on Saturday after a lengthy courtship process. With noise about the team’s lack of size and depth in the front court rising, the Wolfpack staff added Sagnia as an older player to go along with some intriguing breakout players.

He’ll join Scottie Ebube, Jerry Deng and Ven-Allen Lubin in the NC State front court as the Wolfpack looks to start the Will Wade era with a strong season.

NC State circled Sagnia on the recruiting board early in the summer, but it took longer than expected to get him to Raleigh. The 6-foot-8, 218-pound power found hails from the Gambia and comes with professional basketball experience.

Already 22, Sagnia played most recently for the BAXI Manresa in the Liga ACB in Spain. He also participated in the European basketball Champions League tournament. While playing in Spain, he averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in just over 14 minutes per game. He also started 27 games while with the club.

What his addition means for the Wolfpack

Sagnia adds some front-court depth to the Wolfpack roster. While he’s likely more of a long-term project, the Wolfpack needed an extra body to throw at larger teams and Sagnia fills that need relatively well.

There were murmurs for a few weeks that the Wolfpack tried to add several big men before the end of August and the start of the official season. Wade and his staff were able to get Sagnia before full practices began, giving the big man enough time to acclimate to the area and his new teammates.

Sagnia became the final piece to a complete rebuild of the NC State roster, structured largely around the acquisition of Darrion Williams, who transferred in from Texas Tech. Shooting guard Paul McNeil was one of the team’s only returners.The addition of Sagnia also marks an expansion into international recruiting for Wade and Co. With basketball becoming a more global game, more and more international players want to come play in the United States to improve their potential to play professionally in the United States.

