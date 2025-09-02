Stakeholders call for action to end barriers in breastfeeding

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Regional Director of Health, Musa Camara, has emphasised the need for collective action to eliminate barriers that hinder breastfeeding.

Camara made this call during the celebration of Breastfeeding Week, organised by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) in collaboration with Unicef, held at the Bundung Maternal and Child Hospital (BMCH).

Camara highlighted the numerous benefits of breastfeeding, including optimal nutrition, strengthened immunity, and emotional bonding between mothers and their babies.

He also noted that breastfeeding reduces health risks for mothers and empowers them with the knowledge that they are providing their child with the best possible start in life.

The Regional Director identified lack of information, social pressures, workplace barriers, and inadequate health system support as significant challenges faced by many mothers.

To address these issues, he called for families and communities to support mothers, workplaces to create breastfeeding-friendly environments, policies to protect, promote, and support breastfeeding, access to accurate information and skilled support for all mothers.

Camara emphasised that breastfeeding is not just a personal choice, but a shared responsibility that requires the support of families, health workers, communities, and policymakers.

He urged stakeholders to prioritise breastfeeding and create sustainable support systems, as encapsulated in this year’s theme, “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.”

Dr Mamadi Cham, CEO of BMCH, highlighted the hospital’s commitment to supporting breastfeeding. “The hospital was recognised as the best performer among five assessed facilities, achieving 6 out of 10 set criteria and receiving a Certificate of Commitment.”

Dr Cham emphasised the importance of breastfeeding in attaining global goals on nutrition, health, and survival, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

Yakuba Saho, Nutrition Specialist at UNICEF, praised BMCH for its excellent service delivery and unwavering commitment to creating an environment that protects, promotes, and supports breastfeeding. The hospital’s implementation of the WHO’s Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding has made it a benchmark for best practices in The Gambia.

BMCH’s baby-friendly approach has demonstrated strong compliance with the International Code of Marketing of Breast milk Substitutes, ensuring that families receive accurate information free from commercial influence.

The hospital’s commitment to breastfeeding support serves as a model for other healthcare facilities in The Gambia, and its impact extends beyond its gates, contributing to a culture that values and supports breastfeeding.