MoYS hands over mini-stadia to Foni and Kiang

19
The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has handed over two newly constructed football fields (mini- stadia) to committees in Bwiam, Foni Kansala and Julafarr in Kiang West following the successful completion of the projects.

Addressing the beneficiaries at both places, Sports Minister Bakary Badjie who led a delegation comprising officials from his ministry and the National Assembly Select Committee on sports, said the projects mean a lot to the communities, especially football lovers, and thanked the communities for their understanding and patience during the period of delay in the implementation of the projects.

“I want to reassure you that the government is committed to continuing work on developing sports infrastructure as a means of sustaining development and maintaining peace among people through sports. I want you the direct beneficiaries to ensure proper care of the facilities and to manage the revenue from gate takings and proceeds for reinvestment on maintenance and improvement of the facility,” he told the local communities.

According to MoYS, two more facilities in Janjanbureh and Diabugu will be handed over in the next few days. The projects are part of several football facilities built around the country to provide basic sport infrastructure for young people living in the rural areas to enhance their skills in sports.

