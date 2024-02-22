PRESIDENT’S PEACE TOURNEY LAUNCHED

- Advertisement -

President Barrow has initiated a nationwide football championship called The Peace Tournament.

The competition is formatted on provincial and urban championships with the regional champions from both the rural and urban areas meeting to vie for the national trophy.

According to tournament coordinator Ebrima Manneh, a former Gambian international player and now sports director at QCity, all participating teams will be supported with equipment and other essentials in addition to medal and cash prizes at each level of the tourney.

The tournament is expected to kick off very soon. The organising committee led by Saihou Mballow are working with the regional stakeholders to implement the tourney.

“The president is inspired by the recent peace awards he got to promote peaceful co-existence between the people of the Gambia especially among the young people”, Manneh said.

He said the tournament will reach every corner of the country and will climax into a big event.

