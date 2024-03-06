Murder suspect breaks down in court, claims no intention to kill

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The criminal trial involving the State and one Mariama Jallow, a resident of Brufut, commenced yesterday before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul.

The prosecution, led by state counsel Abibatou Jarra, alleged that Ms Jallow intentionally caused the death of one Cherno Manneh by stabbing him with a knife in November 2023 at Brufut Santosu.

However, after the information was read to the accused, she told the court that she did not intend to do it and that she did it out of fear, because she thought she would be attacked.

She started crying in the dock and the trial judge informed the court that since the accused stated that she did not intend to do the act and she acted out of fear that they would attack her, therefore entered a plea of not guilty for her and the matter was adjourned to the 18th March, 2024 for hearing of prosecution witness evidence.